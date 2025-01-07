Maine continues to struggle to care for children in state custody, according to new report

Despite some recent progress, Maine's Office of Child and Family Services continues to struggle to care for children in state custody, according to a new report from an independent office tasked with reviewing the agency's work.

Out of 80 cases assessed by the Child Welfare Services Ombudsman, more than half showed quote "substantial issues" impacting either the safety and best interest of the children, or the rights of the parents.

The report says OCFS staff continue operating under "enormous pressure," in part due to a lack of behavioral health and legal services for families.

Bobbi Johnson, director of the Office of Child and Family Services, said systemic changes are needed to fully address these challenges.

"It really requires the system. So not just the child protective services, but also behavioral and mental health partners, hospitals, medical providers, the legal community," she said. "The issues that are facing families are going to require some innovative solutions that we need to come together to develop and implement."

The report did cite areas of progress, including the creation of new positions and management changes within the agency.