Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for more ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.

Maine awarded $17 million in federal funding to improve maternity care services

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 6, 2025 at 5:29 PM EST

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said it will receive nearly $17 million in federal funding over the next decade to improve maternal and newborn health initiatives.

State officials said the money comes from a federal initiative designed to boost services for patients enrolled in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP.

In a statement, DHHS said the first step of the project will involve working with hospitals, health systems, and pregnant people to figure out ways to improve care. The department said it also wants to implement a new payment model for maternity care by 2028.

The award comes at a challenging time for maternity care in the state, as hospitals in York, Rumford, Fort Kent, and elsewhere have recently closed their obstetrics units.
Ari Snider
