Protestors disrupt Bath Iron Works' christening of its new Navy vessel on Saturday

Bath Iron Works christened the Navy's new guided missile destroyer the USS Patrick Gallagher on Saturday. The ship is named for Cpl. Patrick Gallagher, an Irish citizen who received the Navy Cross for bravery while a U.S. Marine fighting in Vietnam.

During the event a group of Pro-Palestinian protestors sat down on BIW property at the intersection of King and Washington Streets and refused to clear the public way.

Nine people were arrested and taken into custody. Seven were charged with Criminal Trespass. Two with Obstructing a Public Way.