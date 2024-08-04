© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine State Police and Androscoggin Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death in Poland

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published August 4, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT
Maine State Police
Police are investigating a shooting death in Poland that occurred on Friday night.

Maine State Police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death at 252 White Oak Hill Road in Poland that occurred on Friday at about 7:50 pm.

The deceased was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet