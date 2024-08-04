Maine State Police and Androscoggin Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death in Poland
Maine State Police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death at 252 White Oak Hill Road in Poland that occurred on Friday at about 7:50 pm.
The deceased was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public.