© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Perdue Foods recalls more than 167,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken nuggets and tenders

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published August 17, 2024 at 10:09 AM EDT
Perdue is recalling frozen chicken products due to possible contamination.
Perdue Foods
Perdue is recalling this product as well as several others due to possible contamination.

Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, according to the federal officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the chicken breast nugget and tender items were produced on March 23, 2024. The Best by date is March 23, 2025. Recalled products have number “P-33944” on the back of the package.

Pictures of the products affected can be found here.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or 888-674-6854. You can also send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For more information visit this USDA web page.
News
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet