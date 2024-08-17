Perdue Foods recalls more than 167,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken nuggets and tenders

Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, according to the federal officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the chicken breast nugget and tender items were produced on March 23, 2024. The Best by date is March 23, 2025. Recalled products have number “P-33944” on the back of the package.

Pictures of the products affected can be found here.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or 888-674-6854. You can also send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For more information visit this USDA web page.