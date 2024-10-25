H-2B visas for temporary fall and winter workers could be in short supply

Angus King is among forty U.S. Senators urging the Departments of Labor and Homeland Security to release the maximum number of H-2B visas for temporary workers from abroad for Fiscal Year 2025.

King said half of the annual supply of H-2B visas were spoken for by employers three weeks earlier than expected and winter businesses may not have the workers they need if the visa cap is not lifted. He said those businesses can cut back hours or even close without the extra workers.

"This isn't replacing American jobs in any way, shape or form. It's about filling the gaps in employment that aren't being filled by Americans. It's important to keep those Americans employed so they can keep putting food on their tables," King said.

King said that he spoke with the Secretary of Homeland Security on Monday, who indicated a high level of willingness to move forward on the number released.

The Senator is also pressing the Departments of Labor and Homeland Security to streamline the processing of the visas, so they get to employers in time to meet seasonal demand. Past delays in releasing the visas have left summer businesses without workers during their high season.

Last year the federal government released 130,000 H-2B visas, double the annual number, to help hospitality businesses across the country keep their doors open.

A Department of Labor Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey shows job openings have increased year over year for industries that represent the top five H-2B occupations.

