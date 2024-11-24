Civil War soldier from Bowdoin and wife reunited in family burial plot

The previously unclaimed remains of a Civil War spouse from Bowdoin have been laid to rest beside her husband.

Eliza Arabella Campbell's cremains were found at a Seattle cemetery storage by Missing in America Project volunteers.

The group's research, verified by the Department of Veterans Affairs, confirmed she was the wife of honorably discharged Civil War Sgt. Albion Campbell. She had moved to Seattle to live with her daughter after her husband passed in 1897.

Tom Keating is a volunteer with the Missing in America Project. He said Eliza's urn was placed with Albion in the Hix-Small Cemetery last summer.

"They offered to place them together. We delivered her remains on July 6 of this year. We still included her in our service here. We don't just send them off. We like to make sure they're acknowledged and that sort of thing," Keating said.

Sgt. Albion Campbell served in Company C of the 6th ME Regiment.

Bowdoin history indicates that 128 of the town's young men marched off to fight in the Civil War and many lost their lives.

The town's Baptists wanted to eradicate slavery and the call to arms attracted young men of that faith.

Keating said Eliza's remains were among 28 from the Civil War that were celebrated during a large service at the VA cemetery in Tahoma, Washington earlier this year.

"This was the first big Civil War service we had. We found our first Civil War spouse and veteran in 2016 and got them placed. And over the years, we did 13 or 14, getting them placed around the country, even here in Washington," he said.

The Missing in America Project has nearly nine thousand remains they are trying to identify and inter.