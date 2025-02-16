Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Jacob Pike owner gets fine for abandoning vessel that sank in a Harpswell river last winter

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published February 16, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST
The Jacob Pike vessel at the bottom of the New Meadows River in Harpswell.
The Town of Harpswell
The Jacob Pike vessel at the bottom of the New Meadows River in Harpswell.

The court case involving the owner of an 83-foot dragger that sank in the New Meadows River in Harpswell last year during a January winter storm has been settled.

Cyrus Cleary pled guilty to Failure to Obey the Order of a Harbormaster and received a $750 fine.

But Cleary remains liable for expenditures by the US Coast Guard to oversee the response to remediate the pollution the Jacob Pike caused in the river and to remove the vessel.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said more than $300,000 was spent on the effort.
