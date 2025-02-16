Jacob Pike owner gets fine for abandoning vessel that sank in a Harpswell river last winter

The court case involving the owner of an 83-foot dragger that sank in the New Meadows River in Harpswell last year during a January winter storm has been settled.

Cyrus Cleary pled guilty to Failure to Obey the Order of a Harbormaster and received a $750 fine.

But Cleary remains liable for expenditures by the US Coast Guard to oversee the response to remediate the pollution the Jacob Pike caused in the river and to remove the vessel.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said more than $300,000 was spent on the effort.

