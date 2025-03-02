Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey joins protesters Saturday

Protesters rallied at 16 statewide demonstrations this weekend called "March: End the Madness."

Hundreds filled Monument Square in Portland Saturday to speak out about the Trump Administration's actions that have harmed Mainers, including farmers and federal workers.

The protesters said they are calling for the restoration of checks and balances, the rule of law, and equity for all under the law.

Steve Titcomb of Falmouth said he worries about the security of our country and that of our allies with Trump in charge.

"The president has taken the side of Russia and Putin and is turning his back on decades of security for Europe and NATO," Titcomb said.

Susan Hanley of Orr's Island said she's disgusted with how President Trump treated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday at the White House and said his administration is not working for Americans.

"It's not about 'We the People' for them. It's about greed and money and power," Hanley said.

The "16 Counties for Courage" marches were organized by Indivisible Portland, Indivisible Bangor and other advocacy groups.

Earlier in the day about a hundred protesters gathered at Portland City Hall to speak out against the Trump Administration's sweeping measures to downsize the federal government workforce.

Angus Ferguson organizes a protest called "Every Saturday at 11 am in Monument Square" that has been gathering for several weeks but met at City Hall because of multiple protests across the city. He said the Trump Administration is ignoring the U.S. Constitution and turning it upside down.

"We're protesting Donald Trump, Musk and the MAGA movement's destruction of the U.S. Constitution, firing federal workers, decimating federal agencies," Ferguson said.

Ferguson, who is an attorney, said the President is literally "executing" or destroying the law with his actions.

