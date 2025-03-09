Homeland Security Department terminates collective bargaining agreement with TSA union

The Department of Homeland Security has terminated its collective bargaining agreement with the union representing 47,000 transportation safety officers across the country.

William Reiley, a Portland Jetport screener and Regional Vice President of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2617, said TSA officers will work whether they have a contract or not.

"A lot of airports are understaffed. We have a shutdown possible on Friday coming up, which means we'll have to go to work with no pay again. We did that for 35 days during the last Trump administration," Reiley said. "So, we've added all these pressures to a job which is very stressful in itself. We can't fail. One failure could be a disaster for the traveling public."

Reily said national leadership of the union has informed members that they are preparing to take legal action.

"Basically, our only recourse is through the courts," he said.

The union local is affiliated with the AFL-CIO, which represents about 140 Transportation Security Officers who work at Maine airports.

