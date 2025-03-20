State officials say Maine has successfully initiated National Milk Testing Surveillance program

State officials say Maine has successfully initiated its National Milk Testing Surveillance program.

The USDA is requiring the testing of raw milk bound for pasteurization after bird flu was found in raw milk in several states.

Federal officials say raw milk can spread Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza through equipment and people.

Jim Britt, Maine Department of Agriculture spokesman, said two rounds of testing have been completed.

"So far Maine has conducted two tests covering nearly 90 percent of all Maine farms. The tests show there is no presence of bird flu, or HPAI, in Maine's milk supply," Britt said.

Additional rounds of testing will be done, Britt said, to ensure all dairy farms are tested by May. He said sampling for bird flu will continue as a routine part of the state's quality testing.

"Any consumer, any of us concerned about the safety of the food supply in Maine remains committed to early detection and monitoring for HPAI to ensure the health of Maine's dairy sector," Britt said. "We want to maintain consumer confidence."

