Hallowell reports PFAS levels in drinking water are more than 20 parts per trillion

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 20, 2025 at 1:17 PM EDT
Maine Water Company takes a Fryeburg well offline after elevated levels of PFAS were found in the well water.
Coastal Review Online
File Photo - water comes out of a faucet.

The Hallowell Water District is reporting that PFAS levels in the drinking water have reached 20.1 parts per trillion, just above the 20 ppt standard established by the State of Maine.

The water district said in a public notice on its website that PFAS in drinking water can come from industrial or agricultural sources, and that it is working with consultants to design a PFAS removal water treatment plant that it expects to be online in 2028.

Customers of the water district can pick up five gallons of bottled water daily at the district's office on 52 Winthrop Street in Hallowell to use for cooking and drinking.

The water district says the water can be used for bathing and washing clothes and dishes.

For more information, visit the Hallowell Water District website.
