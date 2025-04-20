Bangor Studio/Membership Department
National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning as windy, dry conditions increase wildfire risk

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 20, 2025 at 12:59 PM EDT
A firefighter watches over a wildfire in Maine in this undated photo.
Maine Public
A firefighter watches over a wildfire in Maine in this undated photo.

The National Weather Service in Gray has issued an urgent Red Flag Warning Sunday due to windy and dry conditions across the state that could increase the risk of wildfires.

The urgent warning affects the Lakes Region, Casco Bay region, and Mid-coast region and runs until 6 pm Sunday.

Residents are urged not to do any outdoor burning.

The weather service says homeowners should always check with local fire officials before conducting any open burning and obey all applicable laws and regulations.
