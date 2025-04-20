National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning as windy, dry conditions increase wildfire risk

The National Weather Service in Gray has issued an urgent Red Flag Warning Sunday due to windy and dry conditions across the state that could increase the risk of wildfires.

The urgent warning affects the Lakes Region, Casco Bay region, and Mid-coast region and runs until 6 pm Sunday.

Residents are urged not to do any outdoor burning.

The weather service says homeowners should always check with local fire officials before conducting any open burning and obey all applicable laws and regulations.

