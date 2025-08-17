Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Northeast Corner

Northeast Corner: August 17th, 2025

Published August 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT

The Kingston Trio talk about the group’s history and their current tour that will bring them to Maine for two performances in September.

www.kingstontrio.com

University of Maine Athletic Director Jude Killy gives us an update on the status of their facilities improvements, including the status of Alfond Arena.

www.goblackbears.com

Dan Reynolds, Cindy Jollotta, and Sam Finn Carter give us a preview of MENTAL: A MUSICAL, the latest production of Machias Arts Council Theatre.

www.machiasartscouncil.org

Emily Burnham shares some suggestions for unique, off-the-beaten-path dining in Maine.

www.theothermaine.com

