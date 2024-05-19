Now Streaming: Guilt, all three seasons!

© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The award-winning TV series Guilt is a darkly comic Scottish thriller hailed by The Guardian (UK) as "Scotland’s answer to Fargo." The show follows polar opposite brothers: unscrupulous lawyer Max McCall (Mark Bonnar, World on Fire, Unforgotten, Shetland, Catastrophe) and his softer-hearted brother Jake (Jamie Sives, Annika, Chernobyl) as they get (mostly) into and out of trouble.
A production still from the Masterpiece program Guilt two men standing on the shore of a loch in Scotland rigging a fly fishing rod.

The third and final season airs on Sundays from April 28 to May 19, 2024 at the special time of 10 pm. "The Edinburgh crime series bids farewell with the brothers reunited, career-best acting, and a plot that makes every single character face a life-defining crisis," says The Guardian (UK). "It’s a wild ride."

Guilt’s cast also includes Emun Elliott (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Game of Thrones) who plays long-suffering private eye Kenny Burns, Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey’s Mrs. Hughes) is Maggie Lynch, a formidable presence in Edinburgh’s crime underworld, and Sara Vickers (Endeavour’s Joan Thursday), is Erin Lynch, the daughter trying to distance herself from the family business.

