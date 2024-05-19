Now Streaming: Guilt, all three seasons!

The third and final season airs on Sundays from April 28 to May 19, 2024 at the special time of 10 pm. "The Edinburgh crime series bids farewell with the brothers reunited, career-best acting, and a plot that makes every single character face a life-defining crisis," says The Guardian (UK). "It’s a wild ride."

Guilt’s cast also includes Emun Elliott (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Game of Thrones) who plays long-suffering private eye Kenny Burns, Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey’s Mrs. Hughes) is Maggie Lynch, a formidable presence in Edinburgh’s crime underworld, and Sara Vickers (Endeavour’s Joan Thursday), is Erin Lynch, the daughter trying to distance herself from the family business.

