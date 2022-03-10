Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 10)

As Thursday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

No breakthrough came from the highest-level Ukraine-Russia meeting since fighting began. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov reached no significant agreement in Antalya, Turkey, in the countries' first cabinet-level meeting since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24.

The toll of Russia's attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol becomes clearer. Ukrainian officials say three people died, including one child, and at least 17 people were wounded in Wednesday's attack. Russian authorities claim the hospital was used as a paramilitary base. Russia's Embassy in the U.K. claimed in a tweet that a pregnant beauty blogger "played" an injured victim for photos with "realistic makeup." Mariupol, meanwhile, remains under siege. These satellite images show the devastation.

The U.S. still believes a no-fly zone over Ukraine could result in a larger war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said either a full or limited no-fly zone would "almost certainly" lead to a direct confrontation between Russia and the U.S. and NATO. Visiting Poland, Vice President Kamala Harris voiced support for an international investigation into war crimes by Russia.

Goldman Sachs became the first major Wall Street bank to pull out of Russia. This follows exits by McDonald's, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Starbucks and hundreds of other foreign companies. Despite concerns from journalists and activists, Google imposed more restrictions on payments from YouTube — among the country's most popular platforms, and one of the few to evade Kremlin shutdowns so far.

The Senate is expected to vote soon on a $13.6 billion emergency aid package for Ukraine that the House of Representatives approved late Wednesday as part of a massive government spending package. Lawmakers more than doubled the amount of aid as the conflict grew.

In-depth

Earlier developments

