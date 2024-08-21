© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Here’s who’s speaking on Day 3 of the DNC

By NPR Washington Desk
Published August 21, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT
Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz high-fives presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a campaign rally at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday in Milwaukee.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz high-fives presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a campaign rally at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Tim Walz will have his moment Wednesday night in Chicago. The Minnesota governor will accept the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nomination.

His speech will follow two days of celebration at the Democratic National Convention, including remarks by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama Tuesday night in which they warned against complacency in this election.

We’ll update this page when the full program is released, but here are some highlights to watch for Wednesday night:

  • Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former presidential candidate
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who has a close relationship with Walz
  • Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, one of a number of Republicans speaking through the week in support of Harris
  • Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, who fueled momentum to replace President Biden with Vice President Harris on the ticket
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who also ran for president in 2020 and was considered for Harris’ running mate
  • Former President Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton spoke on Monday about past and future efforts to break the glass ceiling. 

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT). Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates.

Thursday is the final night of the convention, culminating in Harris’ acceptance of the presidential nomination.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...

NPR News
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]