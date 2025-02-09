Snow and ice blanket parts of the northern U.S., and more winter weather is on the way

A mix of snow and ice blanketed a large swath of the northern U.S. on Sunday, after a major winter storm barreled across parts of the Upper Midwest, the Great Lakes region and the Northeast over the weekend.

As much as a foot of snow fell in some places while other areas woke up to a coating of ice caused by freezing rain, as Americans prepared to watch the Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images People go sledding in Prospect Park in New York City on Sunday after an overnight snowstorm.

Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan had 8 or more inches on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. In Minneapolis on Sunday, a snow emergency was in effect after more than 5 inches of snow had fallen.

A foot of snow was reported in parts of northern New York, while areas of Vermont, New Hampshire and western Maine saw between 8 and 12 inches of snow.

Snowfall totals were lower further south. Five inches came down in Long Island and southern Connecticut, while just over 3 inches fell in New York City's Central Park. Boston saw 5 inches of snow, and officials at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday warned travelers to expect delays and cancellations.

Freezing rain fell in the Philadelphia area overnight, leaving roads and sidewalks slippery and tree branches frozen over Sunday morning. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images / Getty Images Snow covers vehicles in the Lower Mills neighborhood on Boston on Sunday.

Snowfall was expected to slowly taper off on Sunday, the NWS said.

But forecasters say more winter weather is on the way in the days ahead.

According to the Weather Channel, two winter storm systems could impact large parts of the U.S. this week.

The first system beginning on Monday could drop additional snow in the Ohio Valley and parts of the East Coast between Washington, D.C., and New York City. The second system, starting Tuesday night, could see a wide stretch of the U.S. from Denver to Boston experience heavy snow and ice.

