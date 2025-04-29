Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Due to equipment upgrades, WMHD (Greenville) and WBSQ (Monson) will be shut off during the daytime hours for the duration of this week.

The Mellon Foundation announces 'emergency funding' for humanities councils

By Elizabeth Blair
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:41 PM EDT
In 2024, the Idaho Humanities Council funded a rural historical society's project to compile 400 biographies of local veterans.
Hagerman Valley Historical Museum and Idaho Humanities
In 2024, the Idaho Humanities Council funded a rural historical society's project to compile 400 biographies of local veterans.

The Mellon Foundation has announced $15 million in "emergency funding" for state humanities councils across the country. The support comes after the Department of Government Efficiency abruptly cancelled some $65 million in grants earlier this month, which affected museums, historic sites, literacy programs for veterans, book fairs and thousands of other cultural programs in every corner of the country.

In a statement, the Mellon Foundation said, "Without immediate intervention, many state councils face steep reductions—or even closure."

Mellon's $15 million will go to the Federation of State Humanities Councils which will then distribute the funds nationally. Federation president Phoebe Stein said the support will be an "enormous boost to re-stabilize what was previously a very healthy network."

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities started a family reading program to boost literacy.
Frank Aymami / Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities
/
Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities started a family reading program to boost literacy.

Stein said 41% of state councils are "in dire need" of funding.

"Some are looking at how they can retain staff. Others are thinking about repurposing programming," she said.

Stein said there has long been bipartisan support for the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) which gives nearly half of its federal funding to state humanities councils. She added that humanities groups are talking to Congress about how to restore the funding that was cut by DOGE.

As states scramble to adjust to the funding cuts, the NEH announced millions in grants for artists to help create President Trump's National Garden of American Heroes.

This story was edited by Jennifer Vanasco

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
See stories by Elizabeth Blair