QUIZ: How much do you know about what causes a pandemic?

It's been 3 years since the World Health Organization declared that SARS-CoV-2 is a global health emergency. And scientists think it won't be the last virus that's going to confront the world.

In a new series, NPR is looking at the hidden viruses that could trigger the next pandemic. And even though we may think we're experts on the topic, there are some surprising twists in the story.

Take our quiz and test your knowledge.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...