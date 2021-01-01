Bill Johnson

Bill joined Maine Public in May 2021. He started his radio career at WFCS at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Connecticut, where he hosted a weekly comedy/variety show. Bill then spent 10 years at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut, where he worked in radio operations and hosted the evening classical music. During this time, he also spent two years working overnights and weekends at WTIC 1080 News in Hartford. Bill came to Maine Public from WMFE in Orlando, Florida, where he was the Traffic and Production Manager for 15 years. Bill returns to New England to be close to his family, lobster, and real maple syrup. Bill and his wife Lori enjoy camping, hiking, making mead, and keeping backyard chickens.