Radio and Television Operations Producer George Thomas primarily works in our Bangor studios. He has been involved in the production and on-air operations of both our radio and television programming since 2002. George also serves as one of our voice over announcers and is frequently heard on our radio and television broadcast announcements.

His background includes both network and local Radio and TV stations in New York, Virginia, and Maine. He was Director of Broadcast Operations for the Mutual/NBC/Westwood One radio networks. George has produced presidential broadcasts and supervised the coverage of 6 Olympic games.

George lives in Hampden, holds a private airplane pilot’s license, and serves on the Board of Directors of the non-profit Downeast Rail Heritage Preservation Trust.