Rick Schneider

Rick is an experienced public media leader who served as chief operating officer for WETA, the PBS station and classical music radio station for Greater Washington, from 2013 to 2017. He helped implement the 2014 acquisition of MacNeil/Lehrer Productions and was named the first president of NewsHour Productions, WETA’s LLC with oversight of PBS NewsHour.

He was previously president and CEO of WPBT in Miami and KNPB in Reno. Rick started his career as a broadcast news reporter and anchor before moving to news director and then station manager of WUFT-TV in Gainesville, Florida.

He served on the PBS board of directors and chaired the boards of the Public Television Major Market Group, Florida Public Media, and the Pacific Mountain Network. After leaving WETA, he joined the National Center for Family Philanthropy, a DC-based nonprofit serving family foundations nationwide.

Rick earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree from Columbia University. He and his wife, Karen Bryant, have two adult children and are relocating to Maine from Alexandria, Virginia.