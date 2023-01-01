Sam Tracy joined the radio operations team at Maine Public in September 2023. A Mainer born and raised, and a recent graduate of the New England School of Communications at Husson University, Sam got his start on the air at WHSN in Bangor, where he was part of an award-winning weekly sports talk program and held regular weekly air shifts. In addition to his work at Husson, Sam spent a summer in Laconia, New Hampshire as the in-stadium voice of the NECBL’s Winnipesaukee Muskrats.

In his free time, you can find him behind the public address microphone at various sporting venues across the state, or cheering on his favorite teams, the Boston Bruins and the UMaine Black Bears.