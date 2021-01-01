Sandra Harris has been an on-air announcer at Maine Public Radio since 2017. She can be heard at various times announcing underwriting sponsors, news, weather and more.

One could almost say that Sandra has been in media since birth when her parents named her after a character her mother played for a children program at Boston’s WBUR. The seed for her radio career was planted as her father, a TV producer and advertising executive, would use young Sandra and her siblings in print, TV, and radio ads.

While attending the University of Maine, she met her future husband, also a broadcasting student at the college radio station. It’s now been over 30 years where she has worked at several Maine radio stations and has hosted various programs including the request and dedication show, “Love Songs at Night;” interview and morning shows.

Voice over work for TV, training videos and voice mail systems along with hosting and producing a podcast on retiring to Maine have been integrated into her work life.

As a mom to two grown sons, Sandra now finds the time to swim in Maine’s ocean waters, read, sew and garden.