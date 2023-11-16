© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Borealis: The Podcast, from Maine Public
Borealis

USM Professor and Author Rob Sanford

Published November 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST
Rob Sanford for the Borealis Podcast

USM Professor emeritus – and author of the book Reading Rural Landscapes – meets Aislinn at Mill Brook Preserve in Westbrook to discuss the historic return of alewives to the Presumpscot River Watershed.

On the Borealis podcast, we talk with fascinating people who are deeply connected with the Maine outdoors – as researchers, adventurers, and caretakers.

The Borealis podcast is produced by Jennifer Rooks with additional help from Brian Bechard, and John Keimel. The opening theme is Wilderness by the Oshima Brothers.

