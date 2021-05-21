May 21, 2021: Spotlight On Sen. Susan Collins And The Insurrection Commission

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Sen. Susan Collins is back in the spotlight as she seeks changes to the insurrection commission amid growing GOP opposition.

— GOP operatives use party-run website to promote a misleading hit on Congressman Jared Golden.

— Potential trouble is brewing for a pro-Collins super PAC.

— And the legislative session hits the home stretch as lawmakers return to State House.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

