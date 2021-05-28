© 2021 Maine Public
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

May 28, 2021: Maine Legislative Leaders Spar Over Face Coverings (Again)

Published May 28, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT
This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Maine legislative leaders spar over face coverings (again).

— The Legislature debates how to spend the remaining federal relief funds.

— And a Maine commission that’s charged with apportioning all of the electoral districts in the state will likely not meet its deadlines due to the pandemic - and that’s created a constitutional crisis that the panel has asked the Maine Supreme Court to help resolve.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis R. Arnold. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

