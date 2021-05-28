May 28, 2021: Maine Legislative Leaders Spar Over Face Coverings (Again)

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Maine legislative leaders spar over face coverings (again).

— The Legislature debates how to spend the remaining federal relief funds.

— And a Maine commission that’s charged with apportioning all of the electoral districts in the state will likely not meet its deadlines due to the pandemic - and that’s created a constitutional crisis that the panel has asked the Maine Supreme Court to help resolve.

Did you know there is now a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis R. Arnold. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

