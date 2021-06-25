June 25, 2021: As Voting Rights Move To The Spotlight, Maine’s Senators Split

This week on Maine's Political Pulse:

— Sens. King and Collins sharply divided on failed voting overhaul

— A deeper look at Mills’ veto of the foreign-influence bill

— The Dean departs

Did you know there is now a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.