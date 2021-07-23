© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

July 23, 2021: How Maine Schools Are Planning To Use An Additional $180M In State Funding

Published July 23, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

School funding is never far from politics as the state and its cities and towns try to figure out how to pay for the best education for Maine children, and who should pay how much. Morning Edition Host Irwin Gratz talked to Reporter Robbie Feinberg about the millions of dollars that are flowing into schools next year.

Did you know there is a Political Pulse newsletter? It offers a weekly update on Maine and national politics. Click here to subscribe, and you’ll receive an edition each Friday morning.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Robbie Feinberg and Willis Ryder Arnold. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Tags

Maine's Political PulsePolitical Pulse
Stay Connected