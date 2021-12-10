Dec. 10, 2021: Mills says it’s ‘all hands on deck’ as unvaccinated COVID patients swamp Maine hospitals
In this week's Political Pulse:
— The partisan tug-of-war over vaccinations
— Funding for a third destroyer at BIW illustrates the politics of defense spending
— U.S. Energy chief continues to push for CMP corridor
— A booming, but uncertain, state revenue forecast
Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.