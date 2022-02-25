Feb. 25, 2022: Maine's federal lawmakers condemn Russian invasion

In this week’s Political Pulse:

— Maine's federal lawmakers condemn Russian invasion

— Mills’ utility accountability bill faces stiff opposition

— King calls attention to the Arctic

— Legislators delve into budget surplus

— The future of hybrid meetings in state government.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

