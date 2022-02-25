© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

Feb. 25, 2022: Maine's federal lawmakers condemn Russian invasion

Published February 25, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

In this week’s Political Pulse:
 Maine's federal lawmakers condemn Russian invasion
— Mills’ utility accountability bill faces stiff opposition
— King calls attention to the Arctic
— Legislators delve into budget surplus
— The future of hybrid meetings in state government.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Maine's Political Pulse