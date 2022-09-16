© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

Sept. 16, 2022: Why Maine politicians are brandishing their lobster bona fides

Published September 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In this week’s Political Pulse:

— Maine pols unite over lobster "red listing"
— Channeling book-ban fever
— GOP candidates decline to answer BDN survey questions
— Swamped election officials

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Steve Mistler. This week includes Portland Press Harold reporter Randy Billings as a special guest. Esta Pratt-Kielley is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Maine's Political Pulse