© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

April 28, 2023: Maine lawmakers have begun a review of the attorney general’s office romance. Here’s what we know

Published April 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

When Democratic legislative leaders announced two weeks ago that they had hired a private firm to conduct a “workplace assessment” following the controversy over Attorney General Aaron Frey’s romantic relationship with a subordinate, they left out many details about the manner, scope and purpose of the review.

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by chief political correspondent Steve Mistler and State House correspondent Kevin Miller, and produced by digital news reporter Esta Pratt-Kielley. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt. 

Maine's Political Pulse