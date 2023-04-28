April 28, 2023: Maine lawmakers have begun a review of the attorney general’s office romance. Here’s what we know

When Democratic legislative leaders announced two weeks ago that they had hired a private firm to conduct a “workplace assessment” following the controversy over Attorney General Aaron Frey’s romantic relationship with a subordinate, they left out many details about the manner, scope and purpose of the review.

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by chief political correspondent Steve Mistler and State House correspondent Kevin Miller, and produced by digital news reporter Esta Pratt-Kielley. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

