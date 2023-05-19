© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mp_political_pulse_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Maine's Political Pulse

May 19, 2023: CMP transmission project opponents rekindle debate over Quebec electricity supplier

Published May 19, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

A group of Maine lawmakers has called on Quebec Premier Francois Legault to “help dispel the myth that Quebec has so much power that it doesn’t know what to do with it all, which is clearly not accurate.”

Maine's Political Pulse was written this week by State House correspondent Kevin Miller and chief political correspondent Steve Mistler, and produced by digital editor Andrew Catalina. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.

Maine's Political Pulse