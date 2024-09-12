© 2024 Maine Public

Speaking in Maine

Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Steven Koonin

Published September 12, 2024 at 9:59 AM EDT
Steven Koonin

Steven Koonin was confirmed by the Senate in May 2009 as Undersecretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy, serving in that position until November, 2011. Prior to joining the Obama Administration, he was BP’s Chief Scientist, where he was a strong advocate for research into renewable energies and alternate fuel sources. He came to BP in 2004 after almost three decades as Professor of Theoretical Physics at the California Institute of Technology, serving as the Institute’s Vice President and Provost for the last nine years. He most recently held a position at the Science and Technology Policy Institute of the Institute for Defense Analyses in Washington, DC.

His talk, “The Realities of Climate and Energy” was recorded on August 13th, 2024.

Speaking in Maine