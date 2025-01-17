© 2025 Maine Public

Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: James Bosworth

Published January 17, 2025 at 10:43 AM EST
James Bosworth is the founder of Hxagon, a company that provides political risk analysis and bespoke research in Latin America. With over 20 years of experience researching and writing about Latin America, he assists financial institutions, investors, and analysts at corporations operating throughout the Western Hemisphere understand current events, potential scenarios, and risks to monitor. His talk, "Mapping Latin America's Current Politics," was recorded for broadcast on December 9, 2024.

