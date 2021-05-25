Conservative Maine Lawmakers Lose Committee Posts After Entering State House Without Masks

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's Democratic house speaker stripped seven conservative lawmakers of committee assignments after the group had a confrontation with Capitol Police about mask rules in the Maine State House.

Republican Rep. Laurel Libby released a video of the Monday confrontation, in which the lawmakers entered the state house without masks on.

A Capitol Police officer approached the group, and members said they weren't required to wear masks and continued on.

The dust-up at the Maine State House took place as relaxed mask rules were taking effect in the rest of the state. The new rules meant residents no longer needed to wear face coverings indoors in most situations.