header.jpg
Politics

Mills Proposes Using Federal Relief To Lower Health Insurance Costs For Small Businesses

Maine Public | By Keith Shortall
Published May 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT
Janet Mills
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Gov. Janet Mills speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills today publicly unveiled a proposal to lower the cost of health insurance for small businesses using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mills spoke to reporters outside Coffee by Design in Portland

"Supported by $39 million dollars in federal money, not a dime of state tax dollars, this program will provide small businesses with short-term financial relief from health insurance premiums as these businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," she says.

Mills says if approved by the Legislature, the program would lower premiums by $50 dollars a month per covered employee through the end of next year.

The insurance relief proposal is one of several included in her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, which would utilize more than $1 billion dollars in discretionary federal funds allocated to Maine.

"As soon as it's approved by the legislature, as soon as July 1 this year, this program will lower overall monthly health insurance premiums and workers by $50 a month per covered employee through December 31, 2022," she says.

Gov. Janet Mills
Keith Shortall
Keith grew up in Thomaston, Maine, and graduated from Bowdoin College in 1982, majoring in philosophy. He began his career in commercial broadcasting in Portland, before moving to Maine Public in 1989. Keith has taken on a number of roles at Maine Public and is the primary editor of Maine news and feature stories aired on Maine Public Radio, and TV news specials including election debates and the annual live State of the State address. Keith is the host and producer of the weekly political roundtable Across the Aisle and on occasion takes the host chair for the daily call-in news program Maine Calling.
