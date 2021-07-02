First Lady Jill Biden To Visit Maine And New Hampshire Saturday

First Lady Jill Biden is returning to Maine over the holiday weekend.

The White House says the visit is part of the Biden administrations "America's Back Together" Tour, aimed at promoting and celebrating the progress made against the coronavirus pandemic.

The first lady will arrive in Portland Saturday afternoon and head to an event at a park with Governor Janet Mills and Representative Chellie Pingree. Dr. Biden will later fly to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she will meet with members of the New Hampshire National Guard and their families before attending a "neighborhood barbeque" with New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

President Joe Biden had laid out the goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults by the 4th of July, but that goal won’t quite be met. Nearly 67% of Americans 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the U.S. CDC.

Maine, however, reached the president's goal weeks ago. As of July 2, 78% of adult Mainers have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 72% are fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times vaccination tracker.

Biden was last in Maine in the fall of 2020, when she visited Bangor for a campaign rally in October, and made stops in Orono and Blue Hill in September.