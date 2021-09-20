Portland City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau Resigns To Take A Job With The Biden Administration

Portland City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau has resigned to take a job with the Biden-Harris administration in the U.S. Department of Energy.

Thibodeau was serving his second term and had previously announced that he would not be seeking re-election. His seat will remain vacant until a new councilor is elected on November 2 and sworn in on December 6.

Thibodeau, who served as the senior Maine advisor for the Biden presidential campaign, told the Portland Press Herald that he will be working in the DOE's Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs.