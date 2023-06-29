Janet Mills says she'll sign paid family and medical leave bill

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that she’ll sign a sweeping paid family leave bill that recently cleared the Legislature.

Describing the proposal as imperfect but a good balance between Maine workers and employers, Mills’ announcement ends months of speculation about her intentions one of Democrats’ leading legislative priorities.

Business groups have opposed the measure, saying it’s more generous than leave programs in other New England states and that it will exacerbate absenteeism and workforce shortages.

They had held out hope that Mills would either craft a compromise or veto the measure.

But Mills says the bill addressed many of her concerns, providing modest worker benefits and financial stability.

The program is funded by a payroll tax split evenly between workers and employers that won’t be collected until 2025.

State startup costs are $25 million and included in a bipartisan spending bill expected to be approved next week.