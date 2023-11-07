Lewiston mayor's race heads for runoff election

In Lewiston, a four-way race for mayor resulted in no candidate getting more than 50% of the vote. That means that the two top place finishers, incumbent Carl Sheline and challenger Jon Connor, will square off in a runoff election next month.

In a written statement, Sheline said his work had been especially meaningful in the wake of the Oct. 25 mass shooting and, if elected, he looks forward to continuing work to help the city's healing and recovery.

One Lewiston city councilor who appears to have been defeated at the polls is Ricky LaChapelle, who was recently elected council president by fellow councilors after a dustup over allegations that he and several others held a private meeting to discuss city business.

LaChapelle also gained public attention after the mass shooting when he revealed that the gunman had tried to buy a silencer at his Auburn gun shop.

Unofficial results show his Ward 4 challenger Michael Roy prevailed by about 70 votes.