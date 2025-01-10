Chair of Maine Democratic Party is stepping down

The chair of the Maine Democratic Party is stepping down.

In a written statement, Bev Uhlenhake says in the two years she served in the post, the Democratic party defied strong national headwinds by re-electing both of Maine's Democratic congressional representatives, sending Democratic majorities back to the state legislature, and winning three electoral votes for presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Uhlenhake says she believes the party has set a solid foundation for future success, and has decided not to seek re-election for personal and professional reasons.

The party will hold leadership elections near the end of the month.