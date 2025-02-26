Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Chellie Pingree, Jared Golden oppose GOP budget plan

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published February 26, 2025 at 4:20 PM EST
U.S. Reps Jared Golden (left) and Chellie Pingree.
Natalie Williams and Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN
U.S. Reps Jared Golden (left) and Chellie Pingree.

Maine U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden voted Tuesday night against a Republican budget blueprint that paves the way for massive tax cuts by slashing other programs, including health care.

The blueprint calls for $4.8 trillion in tax cuts and spending increases while also increasing the federal deficit by more than half that amount.

Pingree and Golden say the plan's spending cuts are likely to include reductions to Medicaid, the health program for low-income residents used by nearly 20% of Mainers. They also argued that the tax cuts will overwhelmingly benefit high earners and corporations.

Both voted against the budget resolution, which Republicans narrowly passed after flipping GOP holdouts who were initially concerned about Medicaid and food stamp cuts.

Passage of the bill is the first step toward green-lighting President Trump's legislative agenda, but many more steps in the process remain.
Politics
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler