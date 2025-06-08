Portland rally voices solidarity with L.A. protestors amid federal immigration raids

About 100 people rallied outside the federal courthouse in Portland Sunday evening in solidarity with pro-immigration protestors in Los Angeles.

Melinda Swayne said the Trump administration is going against the Constitution on First Amendment rights, immigration and the freedom to assemble.

"I am a veteran, and this is not what I fought for," Swayne said. "I took an oath to the Constitution, not to a person, not to a king, and everyone needs to follow the Constitution."

Ari Snider / Maine Public Protestors in Portland on Sunday, June 8.

Betsy Whitman said she is speaking out against the Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement, and decision to deploy National Guard troops to L.A. amid the protests.

"Defend our Constitution, defend our rights, defend our democracy, defend our neighbors," Whitman said.

Others also called for the Cumberland County Jail to stop housing people for ICE.

President Donald Trump over the weekend ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to deploy to L.A. after protestors there clashed with federal immigration agents over recent raids, circumventing state and local officials.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on social media the move was designed to "manufacture a crisis" to justify a broader crackdown.

L.A. mayor Karen Bass called Trump's decision to deploy troops to her city a "chaotic escalation."