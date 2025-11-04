Petition to restrict trans students from sports, bathrooms collects signatures at polling places

A conservative group that wants to restrict transgender students' access to sports and school bathrooms is circulating a petition at polling places in Maine today. If they collect enough signatures, the measure could be on next year's ballot.

The proposed referendum would require students to play on sports teams and use locker rooms and bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex at birth.

The group Protect Girls Sports will need about 68,000 signatures by February to make it on to Maine’s 2026 ballot.

It is the latest attempt to change Maine’s law, after several bills introduced last legislative session failed to amend the Maine Human Rights Act and ban transgender students from participating in sports teams aligned with their gender identities.

Maine has faced ongoing pressure by the Trump administration to comply with the president's executive order banning transgender athletes from competing on girls' sports teams. Earlier this year, the Trump administration accused Maine of violating anti-discrimination law and the state is involved in an ongoing lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice for alleged Title IX violations.

At least six school districts in Maine have banned trans students from girls sports and locker rooms in defiance of the Maine Human Rights Act.