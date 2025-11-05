Washington County rejects $8 million bond for budget shortfall

Voters in Washington County appear to have rejected a bond referendum to fund an emergency budget shortfall.

The question on the ballot asked residents to approve a bond for up to $11 million, although county commissioners voted to not borrow more than $8 million.

The bond was to be used to pay off debt, attributed to poor accounting practices in recent years which has drained the county's reserve funds.

County officials have said the bond was the best way to responsibly pay off the county's debt, and without it, the only option is to tack on the entire $8 million amount to the 2026 budget, which does not require voter approval.

The Bangor Daily News and its national partner, Decision Desk HQ, declared the question defeated Wednesday morning.

The vote tally with 89% of precincts reporting, is about 53% opposed to nearly 47% in favor.