A fall Maine landscape
Maine secretary of state turns ballot investigation over to attorney general's office

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 13, 2026 at 1:53 PM EST
Ballot boxes are brought in to for a ranked choice voting tabulation in Augusta, Maine, Nov. 12, 2018.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Ballot boxes are brought in to for a ranked choice voting tabulation in Augusta, Maine, Nov. 12, 2018.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has turned over the investigation into absentee ballots that were improperly delivered to a Newburgh resident last September to the state attorney general's office.

Speaking to the legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee Monday, Bellows said the attorney general's office is the designated agency to bring action against violations to election law.

"I have full confidence that both they and law enforcement will get to the bottom of this," Bellows said. "I promise you that no one wants answers more than I do. This is a very serious matter."

Bellows says that the town of Ellsworth received a box that was missing ballots the same day the Newburgh resident received 250 ballots in an Amazon box. She says a third-party organization in Maryland also received Maine absentee return envelopes.
Patty Wight
