Maine state Rep. Kathy Javner loses battle with cancer

State Rep. Kathy Javner has passed away after a battle with breast cancer, according to the House Republican Office.

Javner, who represented Chester and parts of Penobscot County, served four terms in the Maine House. Most recently she was on the legislature's Health and Human Services Committee.

Courtesy of Maine House Republican Office Rep. Kathy Javner, R-Chester

Javner was open about her cancer diagnosis and spoke passionately about it during a debate over changes to Maine's so-called death with dignity law last spring.

According to her legislative profile, Javner spent her career as a teacher, development worker and homemaker. She is survived by her husband and three children.

